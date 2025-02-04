On February 3, Shah Rukh Khan shared an exciting teaser for his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, set to stream on Netflix later this year. The teaser captured a fun glimpse of Aryan’s work, building anticipation among fans. In a supportive gesture, Aryan’s rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi took to Instagram, calling him her ‘beast and number 1’. She also wrote 'Thaaat's fire! The Ba***ds of Bollywood—the most awaited show in the whole world. By the beast, the genius, and the number one, Aryan Khan.". The teaser has sparked great excitement for the future of the Khan family in the entertainment industry. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series Unveiled by Shah Rukh Khan in Funny Title Reveal.

Larissa Bonesi's Post

Larissa Bonesi's Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

