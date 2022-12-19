Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies filming is complete and the cast celebrates the wrap-up by cutting cake. The Archies is an official Indian adaptation of Archie Comics characters and stories and marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan as Veronica, Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor as Betty, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda as Archie. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Pose With Co-Star Tara Sharma on Sets of The Archies (View Pic).

It's a Wrap For The Archies

