The highly anticipated debut of Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the upcoming series The Archies is set to captivate audiences worldwide. According to LetsCinema, The awaited show will premiere exclusively on Netflix on November 24th. Transporting audiences back to the vibrant 1960s, The Archies is a captivating musical drama that breathes new life into the beloved characters from Archie Comics, portrayed by a talented cast of Indian actors. The series immerses viewers in an exhilarating experience, brimming with youthful exuberance, rebellion, enduring friendships, unforgettable first loves, and all the intricate aspects of the young adult journey. The movie features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina and Mihij Ahuja in lead roles. Shah Rukh Khan on The Archies: King Khan Hopes This Riverdale Character is Also Part of Daughter Suhana Khan's Acting Debut!.

Check Out The News Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)