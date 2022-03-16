The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, continues to have a strong run at the box office. The film starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi minted Rs 18 crore on Tuesday. The total collection of the film stands at Rs 60.20 crore.

The Kashmir Files Box Office Collection Update

#TheKashmirFiles is a TSUNAMI at the #BO… FANTASTIC TRENDING, as footfalls, occupancy, numbers continue to soar… Day 5 higher than *all* previous days… BLOCKBUSTER... Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr, Tue 18 cr. Total: ₹ 60.20 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/uaDH3ooVsO — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2022

