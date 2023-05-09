The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma in the lead has garnered attention for its controversial plot. The film directed by Sudipto Sen and bankrolled by Vipul Amrutlal Shah had released in theatres on May 5 and it would soon be hitting Rs 50 crore mark. The total collection of The Kerala Story stands at Rs 45.72 crore in India. The Kerala Story Movie Review: Adah Sharma's Film is a Badly-Accented Propaganda With Very Ulterior Motives.

The Kerala Story Collections

#TheKeralaStory passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 [Mon; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Fri; holiday]… Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Tue]… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16.40 cr [revised], Mon 10.07 cr. Total: ₹ 45.72 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/x3MQUpv9zD — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 9, 2023

