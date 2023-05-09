The Kerala Story is making a lot of noise these days owing to its 'controversial' content. Having said that, post Kerala High Court rejected the demand to stay the screening of the film, the same order by the court will now be challenged in Supreme Court. The movie stars Adah Sharma as the lead. The Kerala Story: Ashoke Pandit Says It's 'Big Attack on Freedom of Expression' Over the Film's Ban in West Bengal.

Check It Out:

[#TheKerlaStory] Sr Adv Kapil Sibal mentions challenge against Kerala HC order refusing to stay the release of movie Kerala Story or to take down the trailer and other clips CJI DY Chandrachud: we will list this on Monday#SupremeCourtofIndia pic.twitter.com/Soq0uGUwBT — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 9, 2023

