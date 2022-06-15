Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor have teamed up for the film The Lady Killer. The former has shared a few pictures from the sets of the film. She mentioned in the caption, “a failed attempt at getting some killer ones by The Lady And The Lady Killer”. The Lady Killer: Bhumi Pednekar Shares Her Excitement of Filming in Manali for Arjun Kapoor Starrer.

Arjun Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi 🌻 (@bhumipednekar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)