For the first time in her career, Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar will be shooting in Manali for Ajay Bahl's thriller The Lady Killer in which she stars alongside Arjun Kapoor. The film tells the story of a small-town playboy, played by Arjun, who falls in love with a 'self-destructive beauty', essayed by Bhumi, as they embark on a whirlwind romance. Talking about how her profession allows her to travel to places, Bhumi shares, "I love that my profession takes me to so many new places and lets me soak in so much beauty and culture of these amazingly beautiful locations. I'm looking forward to shooting in Manali for the first time." The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor Shares Picture of a Clapboard From the Sets of His Next With Bhumi Pednekar (View Pic).

Hse further mentions, "It's simply gorgeous and I can't wait to be there and explore the place. I like to think of myself as a travel junkie. So, I relish every opportunity to be somewhere cool and new." Travelling adds a lot of facets to her as an artiste in her own words, "As a creative person, my travels inspire me deeply. I'm prepping hard to start The Lady Killer. It is a fantastic script that will allow me to show a side of myself that I haven't shown on screen. I'm also working with Arjun for the first time and I'm eager to see how we creatively combine to bring this special Ajay Bahl script to life." The Lady Killer: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar Reach Manali to Begin the Shoot of Their Upcoming Film.

Bhumi has a string of upcoming releases that includes Anubhav Sinha's 'Bheed', Shashank Khaitan's 'Govinda Naam Mera', Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Raksha Bandhan', Sudhir Mishra's 'Afwaa', and Gauri Khan's 'Bhakshak' .

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 03:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).