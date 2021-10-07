Bollywood actress Kajol is all set to team with actress-turned-director Revathy. Yes, the gorgeous ladies are collaborating for a heartwarming project that is said to be inspired by a true story. This upcoming film titled The Last Hurrah will be helmed by Revathy. Co-founder of Blive Productions and Music, Suuraj Sinngh, states that this movie is ‘a very special story about a mother and her journey against all odds!’ Kajol who is extremely thrilled about her new film tweeted saying, “So happy to announce my next film with the super awesome Revathi directing me.. called “The Last Hurrah'. A heartwarming story that made me instantly say YES!” The Last Hurrah is currently in pre-production stage and is expected to go on floors soon.

Revathy To Direct Kajol:

KAJOL - REVATHY COLLABORATE FOR A NEW FILM... #Kajol to star in actress - director #Revathy's new film... Titled #TheLastHurrah... Inspired by a true story... Currently in pre-production, will go on floors soon... Produced by Suuraj Sinngh and Shraddha Agrawal. pic.twitter.com/hnwdmnIkS1 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2021

