After the fall in box office numbers within two-three days of release, Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has managed to pick up. The YRF film, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, managed to gross Rs. 196 crore for the Hindi version at the box office on the sixth day. With extra earnings of Rs 5.50 crore from other languages, it has crossed Rs 200 crore in India collection. Check out the post below! Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 5: Salman Khan’s Film Sees a Dip in Numbers, Collects Rs 188.25 Crore in India.

See This Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)