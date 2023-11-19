Salman Khan's Tiger 3, after experiencing a significant drop in box office figures, sees substantial growth on its seventh day, with Friday garnering 13 crores and Saturday reaching 18.25 crores. However, the absence of a massive number hampers the film's chances of adding to its total of Rs 214.25 crores achieved on the seventh day from the Hindi version. The impact of the IND vs AUS World Cup final on Sunday can affect the ticket sales. Additionally , it has collected Rs 6 crores from other languages. Tiger 3 Box Office Collection Day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi’s Film Mints Rs 196 Crore in India!

