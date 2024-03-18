Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Tiger Shroff has bought a Rs 7.5 crore home in Pune, Maharashtra. It's a spacious 4,248-square feet property within the Yoo Pune project. This development is by local real estate bigwig Panchshil Realty. A stamp duty of Rs 52.5 lakh was paid during registration on March 5, 2024. According to Zapkey, the property was quickly leased out, bringing in Rs 3.5 lakh per month. This rental deal is rare, offering Shroff an impressive yield of over 5%. The tenant, Cherise India Private Limited, deals in beverages. Tiger Shroff Shakes His Leg with Choreographer Bosco Martis on ‘Ishq Jaisa Kuch’ Song from Fighter (Watch Video).

