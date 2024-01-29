The multi-talented Tiger Shroff is known for his love for dance and absolutely nails anything he does. The song "Ishq Jaisa Kuch" from the recently released movie Fighter has made everyone groove to its tunes, and Tiger Shroff is no less than a fan. The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is known for covering his favourite songs and posting them on social media for fans and has yet again done something similar. Tiger took to his social media and shared a video of him dancing to the beats of "Ishq Jaisa Kuch", and accompanying him in the video is the main man behind the song, Bosco Martis, who choreographed the hit number. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar are currently shooting in Jordan with their team for the upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Turns Trainer for Co-Star Tiger Shroff on Sets (Watch BTS Video).

Check Out Tiger Dancing with Bosco Martis on “Ishq Jaisa Kuch”:

