Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar aka TJMM, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as the lead pair, released in theatres today. The rom-com directed by Luv Ranjan has opened to negative response from critics. Well, after watching the film’s posters, trailer and songs, the expectations were high, however, TJMM didn’t manage to get a thumbs up. Check out some of the reviews on the film shared by critics. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Movie Review: Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor's 'Complicated Love Saga' Is More Gloss, Less Entertainment!

The Indian Express – The writers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar clearly didn’t get the memo on brevity being the soul of wit: the film drags on for two hours before it comes to the last twenty minutes, which is when the pace picks up.

Film Companion – In a normal universe, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might have been yet another Luv Ranjan movie about love in the time of incels. But in a universe – and a culture – where women are conditioned to blame themselves for all that fails, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar feels like a Luv Ranjan movie striving to be an Imtiaz Ali film.

ABP Live – The romance part just before the interval has a slow feel to it. Luv Ranjan is quite liberal with his closeups and dialogues which could have been shortened or done away with completely. If not for a performer like Ranbir Kapoor, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar' can really get on your nerves as far as the pre-interval film is concerned.

