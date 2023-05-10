Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is headlining Junglee Pictures' Ulajh co-starring Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew. The makers today officially announced the spy thriller. Apart from them, the flick will also feature Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Sachin Khedekar and Jitendra Joshi in key roles. The shooting of the film starts at the end of May. Ulajh: All You Need To Know About Spy Thriller Starring Janhvi Kapoor, Roshan Mathew and Gulshan Devaiah (Reports).

Ulajh Announced:

