Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his filmmaker brother Rohit Dhawan were clicked at the funeral of the former's driver in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 19). The Dhawan's were there for the last rites of their driver, whom they fondly called ‘Manoj Dada’. FYI, VD's driver breathed his last due to heart attack. Varun Dhawan Mourns His Driver Manoj's Demise By Sharing an Old Video With a Heartfelt Note.

Varun Dhawan at the Funeral of Manoj Sahu:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rohit Dhawan and Others at the Last Rites:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

