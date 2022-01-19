It was yesterday (January 18), when Varun Dhawan's driver, Manoj passed away after suffering from a heart attack. The actor was also spotted last night at Lilavati Hospital looking all disturbed. Now, a day after, VD has mourned the loss of his driver by sharing an old video. In the clip, the actor could be seen praising Manoj for always having his back.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)