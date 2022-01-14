Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have busy work schedules. However, the husband and wife duo ensure to spend all festive occasions together. The two celebrated their first Lohri together. Sharing a few pictures from their celebration, the two extended heartfelt wishes to their followers on social media.

Newlyweds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

VicKat

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vicky – Katrina Celebrate Lohri

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)