Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have busy work schedules. However, the husband and wife duo ensure to spend all festive occasions together. The two celebrated their first Lohri together. Sharing a few pictures from their celebration, the two extended heartfelt wishes to their followers on social media.
Newlyweds
View this post on Instagram
VicKat
Vicky – Katrina Celebrate Lohri
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)