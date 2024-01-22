Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to attend the auspicious event of Pran Pratishtha ceremony which is being organized at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The power couple of Bollywood were spotted arriving at a private terminal in Mumbai on January 22. Vicky and Katrina were spotted wearing traditional outfits for the occasion. The couple could be seen posing for the paparazzi before they headed off to their destination. As the nation awaits to welcome Shri Ram in Ayodhya, many celebrities from around the country are set to participate in the ceremony. Ram Mandir Inauguration: Rajinikanth and Dhanush Jet Off to Ayodhya To Attend Pran Pratishtha Ceremony (Watch Video).

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaifleave for Ayodhya:

