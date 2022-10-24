Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif wished everyone a Happy Diwali and shared a glimpse of their celebrations. They performed Lakshmi Puja with Katrina dressed in traditional salwar kameez and Vicky wearing a white kurta and pants. He captioned the post in Hindi which translates to "Lakshmi Puja was done with the Lakshmi of the house. Happy Deepawali to all of you from us. 🪔✨❤️" Vicky Kaushal Shares a Glimpse of His Laid Back Sunday.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)