Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are painting the town red with their love. On the occasion of Christmas, Vicky took to social media to share a cute picture with his wife, Katrina. The two are all smile as they hug each other. But while the picture is super adorable, it's Vicky's caption that is winning hearts.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)