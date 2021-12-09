Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are finally pronounced husband and wife. The couple got married at a luxurious resort in Rajasthan. The bride and groom shared the pictures on their social media sending fans into a frenzy. For the unaware, VicKat wore Sabyasachi attires on their D-day. However, in one of the pictures from the marriage ceremony, we noticed the bride's ring finger which has a blue rock. Well, the engagement ring of the actress indeed looks wow and we are impressed. Even her mangalsutra is pretty.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

Here's a Closer Look:

Sabyasachi Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)