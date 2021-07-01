Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has finally started preparing for his next The Immortal Ashwatthama. He shared a picture on his Instagram which sees him along with filmmaker Aditya Dhar, but it's the white masking that's the highlight of the click. He captioned the image, "When the Director’s really serious about ‘casting’ you in the Film."

