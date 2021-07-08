Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra's elder brother and producer Vir Chopra is no more. Confirming the news of his demise, Vidhu's wife and film critic Anupama Chopra took to her Instagram account and penned an emotional note in the memory of Vir Chopra.PK 2: Aamir Khan’s Blockbuster To Get a Sequel With Ranbir Kapoor, Confirms Vidhu Vinod Chopra

"Vinod always said that Vir was his better version nice to a fault (no ma-behen gaalis), highly educated (Ph.D. from London School of Economics) and measured instead of volatile," she wrote. She also shared a photo taken at the premiere of 3 Idiots.

Several social media users condoled the death of Vir Chopra. Fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented, "So sorry for your loss."

Reportedly, Vir, who had worked with Vidhu on films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots, passed away on July 5 after battling COVID-19.

