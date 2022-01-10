On the occasion of Hrithik Roshan’s 48th birthday, fans of the actor have got a fantastic treat. The makers of Vikram Vedha have released Hrithik’s look as Vedha from the upcoming film, which is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. His gangster look is ‘bloody’ impressive and one just can’t stop praising his rugged avatar. Even R Madhavan, who had played the role of Vikram in the original film, is all praises for Hrithik. Sharing the actor’s look he captioned it, “Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn”.

R Madhavan Praises Hrithik Roshan’s Look As Vedha

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

