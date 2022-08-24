Vikram Vedha teaser starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte has been unveiled by the makers today. Right from the BGM to Saif vs Hrithik thrill in the video, netizens are loving every bit. As Tweeple are showering love on Roshan for his rugged look. Check it out. Vikram Vedha Teaser: Maniac Hrithik Roshan Turns Cop Saif Ali Khan’s Life Upside Down in This Thriller Film (Watch Video).

'Good'

#VikramVedha Teaser Review: Good 👍 Casting Is Very Good 👌#HrithikRoshan Looks Raw & Rustic 🔥#SaifAliKhan Gives Good Support 👍 BGM Is Good ✌️ (Original Retained) Hope the film would be executed well ✌️#VikramVedhateaser #HrithikAsVedha #SaifAliKhanAsVikram pic.twitter.com/2zuNXPECeX — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 24, 2022

'Fire'

Hrithik Roshan 🔥🔥#VikramVedhateaser — Rahul Thombre (Old ID is suspended) (@King_SRK_FAN22) August 24, 2022

'Spine Chilling'

बहुत मजा आने वाला है।#VikramVedha Teaser is Spine Chilling 🔥. The 1 min, 46 seconds long #VikramVedhateaser is packed with whistle worthy dialogues, large scale action sequences & high on emotions drama backed with a very catchy background music.#HrithikRoshan #SaifAliKhan pic.twitter.com/asWfDKvJ6z — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) August 24, 2022

'Never Seen Avatar'

#VikramVedhateaser It's never seen Avatar of #HrithikRoshan @iHrithik in #VikramVedha ...that smile on his face can be seen in each of his frame pic.twitter.com/Jd6fbLXBOd — Raj Desai (@RajDesai5) August 24, 2022

'Blockbuster'

Saif vs Hrithik deadly, BLOCKBUSTER #VikramVedhateaser — rσmαncє kíng 💘 (@iamromance01) August 24, 2022

