Vikram Vedha teaser starring Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte has been unveiled by the makers today. Right from the BGM to Saif vs Hrithik thrill in the video, netizens are loving every bit. As Tweeple are showering love on Roshan for his rugged look. Check it out. Vikram Vedha Teaser: Maniac Hrithik Roshan Turns Cop Saif Ali Khan’s Life Upside Down in This Thriller Film (Watch Video).

'Good' 

'Fire'

'Spine Chilling'

'Never Seen Avatar'

'Blockbuster'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)