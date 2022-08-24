Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha's teaser is finally out! Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, this one is an official Hindi remake of Tamil film with the same name. The almost two minute video of the flick shows us a maniac Vedha (Hrithik) voluntarily surrendering to cop Vikram (Saif). However, the plot takes a twisted turn when Vedha unveils a secret. The movie releases in theatres on September 30, 2022. Vikram Vedha Teaser: First Promo of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan Film to Drop Tomorrow? This Tweet From Reliance Entertainment Hints So!

Watch Vikram Vedha Teaser:

