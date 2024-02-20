In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey delved into his family dynamics, notably about his elder brother, Moeen. The actor stated, “I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality.” Vikrant’s brother Moeen embraced Islam at 17, a decision supported by their parents despite their different religious backgrounds. Their father is a devout Christian, while their mother adheres to Sikhism. When questioned by extended family members about Moeen's conversion, their father staunchly defended his son's choice, stating that it was his son's right to decide his faith. This experience prompted Vikrant to embark on his own spiritual exploration, questioning the nature and origins of religion as a man-made construct. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur Celebrate Their Second Wedding Anniversary; Actress Shares Moments Filled With Love (View Pic).

