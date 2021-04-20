Jackky Bhagnani is excited to release the song 'Wah Ji Wah' featuring Gurnazar Chattha and Amyra Dastur on April 23. He took to Instagram to share the first look and wrote, "Excited to present this beautiful song #WahjiWaah with the talented Gurnazar Chattha and Amyra Dastur soon. Stay tuned! Song out on 23rd April."

Check Out Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACKKY BHAGNANI (@jackkybhagnani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)