Bollywood actress Yami Gautam and Uri filmmaker Aditya Dhar have tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. In the first picture of the newlyweds, we see the bride in a red attire looking gorgeous whereas the groom can be seen in a creamish sherwani. Congrats to the duo!

Check It Out:

With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya pic.twitter.com/W8TOpAJxja — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 4, 2021

