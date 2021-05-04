Yash Raj Films (YRF) head honcho Aditya Chopra has pledged to help around 30,000 workers in the film industry and get them vaccinated.

See The Tweet Below:

Big props to #YRF! Yashraj Films, through The Yash Chopra Foundation, will bear all costs for procurement and immunization to vaccinate all 30,000 registered workers in the Mumbai film industry. pic.twitter.com/H1MYpML8qZ — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) May 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)