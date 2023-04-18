As per latest reports, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Tina Thadani have called off their relationship. The couple was dating since a year and apparently called it quits recently, reports HT. A source was quoted as saying, “They wanted different things in life. While they are currently dealing with the breakup maturely, both need time to heal.” Honey Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha Leave Rapper's Mumbai Concert Walking Hand-in-Hand Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

Yo Yo Honey Singh & Tina Thadani Call It Quits

