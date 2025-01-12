The music video “Sheeshe Wali Chunni” that has been released today (January 12), features Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. The track showcases the duo’s incredible chemistry as they effortlessly combine style and dance moves in the video. Honey Singh brings his signature swag, while Shehnaaz adds her charm and energy, making it a visual treat for fans. Check out the music video below: ‘Ikk Kudi’: Shehnaaz Gill Shares Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Moments From Her Debut As Producer (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Sheeshe Wali Chunni’ Music Video Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)