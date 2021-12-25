It seems like Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani are having quite some fun on the sets of Yodha. The two actors made a super adorable reel with a dog and it's just the vibe we need to enter 2022. They can be seen grooving to the viral Instagram song by Big Will titled Who Sexy I'm Sexy with the dog in this cute video.

Watch The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)