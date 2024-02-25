Sidharth Malhotra, alongside the cast and crew of Yodha, took to Instagram to unveil an enticing new poster from the upcoming film. The poster showcases Sidharth in a commanding role, exuding power and intensity in his commando uniform, complete with a gun and a walkie-talkie strapped to his back. Adorned with wounds and dust, Sidharth's rugged appearance adds to the aura of strength and determination. The tagline, "A hijack beyond borders," hints at the high-octane action and suspense awaiting audiences. Excitingly, the poster also announces the trailer's release date, which is set to drop in four days on February 29. Yodha Song ‘Zindagi Tere Naam’ Out! Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna's Heartwarming Chemistry Paired With Vishal Mishra's Vocals Will Surely Melt Your Hearts (Watch Video).

Sidharth Malhotra's IG Post:

