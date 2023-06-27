To celebrate Pride Month, the veteran actress recently shared a picture with a long note. She expressed that people should not spread hate and must accept queer relationships at times. The diva even shared Rabindranath Tagore's quote in her post. Well, the actress continues to win hearts with her kind gesture and sincere words. More power to you Zeenat. Zeenat Aman Tells Fans to Take Cue From Satyam Shivam Sundaram's Rupa to Beat the 'Hot, Hot, Hot' Temperature (View Post)

Check Out Zeenat Aman's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)