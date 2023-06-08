Have you checked Zeenat Aman's recent post? If you have not, no worries we got you covered. The actress shared a picture from her Satyam Shivam Sundaram film and gave us a cue on how to beat the summer heat. She captioned it as, "It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?" Zeenat Aman: Never Had Any Inter Personal Relationship Ever With Raj Kapoor.

Check Out The HOT Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeenat Aman (@thezeenataman)

