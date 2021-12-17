BTS’s “Butter” reclaimed its top spot on Billboard Hot Trending Songs Chart, powered by Twitter, after being briefly pushed to second spot by SB19’s “Bazinga.” The five-member Filipino boy band had taken the No. 1 position from the K-pop band much to ARMYs dismay, however, they’re back at the top. One cannot rule out the release of the new holiday remix of the song on December 3 to play a role in their rebound.

Here's Tweet by Billboard:

BTS‘ “Butter” rebounds from No. 2 to No. 1 on Billboard‘s Dec. 18-dated weekly #HotTrendingSongs chart, powered by Twitter, adding a sixth total week on top. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/lsrs8G7iR5 — billboard (@billboard) December 14, 2021

Check Full List:

The #HotTrendingSongs, Powered by Twitter top 10 (chart dated Dec. 18, 2021) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) December 15, 2021

Watch Video: 'Butter' Official MV

Watch Video: Butter (Holiday Remix)

