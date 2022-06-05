A video of Nigerian singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala. The former is seen all teary-eyed on stage as he remembers the late Punjabi singer. One just also cannot miss Sidhu’s signature step recreated by Burna Boy during his live performance. IIFA Awards 2022: Asees Kaur Says ‘We Should Keep KK, Sidhu Moose Wala’s Music Legacy Alive’.

Watch Burna Boy Paying An Emotional Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala:

Burna boy couldn't hold back his tears as he paid a special tribute to his late friend SIdhu Moose Wala🕊️🕯️in Zimbabwe.pic.twitter.com/8IC3yUigAY — Khalipha_Burna 🦍🇳🇬 (@CallMeKhalipha) June 3, 2022

