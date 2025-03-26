Cindyana Santangelo, model and actress best known for her role in the sitcom Married...with Children, has died at the age of 58. As per TMZ, she was rushed to the hospital on Monday (March 24) after responders answered a call for a medical emergency at her home in Malibu. However, she was pronounced dead on arrival. "Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies went to the hospital and learned Cindyana had recently received cosmetic shots in her home", sources told the portal. Singer Perry Farrell of the iconic rock band Jane's Addiction had once called her "Latin Marilyn Monroe" after she appeared in one of the music videos. Shihan Hussaini, Actor and Karate Master Who Trained Vijay and Pawan Kalyan, Dies at 60 After Battling Blood Cancer.

Model-Actress Cindyana Santangelo Dies After Receiving ‘Cosmetic Shots’

