Actor, Karate legend and archery exponent Shihan Hussaini died in the wee hours of Tuesday after battling against blood cancer at a private hospital here, his family said. Hussaini, affectionately known as Hu, was a sculptor, painter and an inspiration to hundreds of young minds in taking up martial arts and archery. He was 60. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

"I'm very sad to inform that HU has left us. HU will be at the High Command, his residence at Besant Nagar until evening. - Hussaini and family, kamana/mahima," the family members said on his Facebook. "With profound grief, The Archery Association of Tamil Nadu (TAAT) announces the passing of Shihan Hussaini, the founding father of the association and its serving general secretary, at 1.45 am. He succumbed to blood cancer after a courageous battle, leaving behind an irreplaceable void in the world of archery," spokesperson of TAAT, Ashwin Kumar Iyer, said.

Actor and Karate Master Shihan Hussaini No More

While battling leukaemia at the hospital, Hussaini donated his body to further medical research. "The doctors will decide which organ could be harvested and thereafter hand over the body to his family," Iyer told PTI.

His mortal remains will be kept at his home in Besant Nagar, the High Command, till 7 pm for his students and others to pay their last respects and later taken to his hometown Madurai for the last rites.

"Whoever is coming to HU's house to see his mortal remains, please come in your uniform (any colour is fine), if possible come with your bow and arrow to shoot a few arrows… All archers will shoot a few arrows at 5 pm where HU will be administering the shooting through his mortal body. All karatekas, at 3 pm assemble with your Gi and you will perform katas, where HU will administer through his mortal body," the family appealed.

He was the driving force behind the establishment and growth of archery in Tamil Nadu. Through his relentless efforts, he transformed the sport from a niche pursuit into a thriving discipline, producing numerous champions who have represented the state and country with distinction, Iyer said.

Hussaini shot to fame through his achievements as Karate instructor. This multi-faceted personality drew a 'blood' painting of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after allowing 101 cars to be driven on his right hand and braking 5,000 tiles and 1,000 bricks in succession - a brazen attempt that won him many hearts.

He made his acting debut with Kamal Haasan's Punnagai Mannan in 1986 and then went on to be part of Rajinikanth's Velaikaran. He donned various roles in the films Bloodstone, Unnai Solli Kutramillai, Badri, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Chennai City Gangsters, and Vedan.