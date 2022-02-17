Actor-activist Deep Sidhu passed away in an unfortunate road accident on Tuesday, February 15. The 38-year-old actor who was active in the farmers' protest against the farm laws, died in a road accident near Delhi. He was accompanied by his girlfriend Reena Rai who survived the accident. Reena has penned a heartbreaking post to mourn the demise of the late actor.

Check Out Deep Sidhu's Girlfriend Reena Rai's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reena Rai (@thisisreenarai)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)