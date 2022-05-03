Eid-Ul-Fitr is an auspicious day celebrated by Muslims across the globe. This day is celebrated with great zeal as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Many celebs took to social media platforms to extend heartfelt greetings to their fans by wishing them Eid Mubarak. Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Chiranjeevi and many other celebs have wished fans on this auspicious occasion. Let’s take a look at their posts below: Eid Mubarak! Akshay Kumar Extends Heartfelt Wishes To Fans On Eid al-Fitr 2022.

Priyanka Chopra

Ajay Devgn

#EidMubarak to everyone! May this Eid bring you peace, love, happiness & prosperity ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GlcquvdqWq — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 2, 2022

Chiranjeevi

#EidMubarak to All ! May your Eid be filled with peace,love and joy ! #EidUlFitr pic.twitter.com/WWNCZH3ImF — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) May 3, 2022

Nani

Eid Mubarak 🤍🌙🤗 — Nani (@NameisNani) May 3, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan

T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !! pic.twitter.com/0YV8CRO69Z — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 2, 2022

Raveena Tandon

Jr NTR

Wishing everyone a very Happy Eid! — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 3, 2022

Anupam Kher

Happy Eid to all. Love, Peace and Happiness always. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/IO1jxcVovg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 3, 2022

Huma Qureshi

Chand Mubarak 🌙 Eid Mubarak — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 2, 2022

R Madhavan

Eid Mubarak to you all.. May the world see love, peace and prosperity.Have a wonderful day: pic.twitter.com/gkHUYhI9qL — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) May 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)