Ek Villain Returns was released in theatres earlier on July 29. And, the movie was running very decently at the box office. The flick has now ran for 1 week and collected a total of Rs 32.92 crore. Ek Villain Returns has a great chance to work well at the ticket window on this weekend. Ek Villain Returns Box Office Collection Day 3: John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria’s Film Collects a Total of Rs 23.54 Crore!

Check Out The Tweet Below:

No major release this week should prove advantageous for #EkVillainReturns... It needs to perform over the weekend, although it gets only six [6] days in Week 2 to collect as much as it can, since #LSC and #RB arrive on Thursday [11 Aug 2022]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2022

