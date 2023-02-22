Euphoria star Angus Cloud who is known for his role as Fezco in the HBO show is in legal trouble now and wanted by the California Police. The actor is allegedly involved in a Hit-And-Run Incident. Rust Shooting Case: 5-Year Imprisonment Against Alec Baldwin Dropped as Judge Rules Out Gun Enhancement Charges.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Euphoria star Angus Cloud is reportedly wanted by California police for alleged hit-and-run. pic.twitter.com/WoAYKCMrkV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 22, 2023

