Social media influencer Faisal Shaikh is in legal trouble. As reportedly, the boy has been detained by Mumbai police for rash driving. The report further elaborates, that Faisal aka Faisu rammed into a society's gate with a BMW car after losing control over the vehicle. However, nothing as such has been officially confirmed yet.

Social media influencer #FaisalShaikh alias #Faisu arrested by @MumbaiPolice Faisu with his speeding BMW rammed into a society’s gate in #Oshiwara area last night after he lost his control over his car breaking gate of the society. Faisu has 24.3 million followers on @instagram. pic.twitter.com/a4KRRvGQ9H — Subodh Kumar (@kumarsubodh_) November 3, 2021

