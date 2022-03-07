Alia Bhatt’s film Gangubai Kathiawadi continues to receive fantastic response from the audience and the results can be seen at the box office. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial will soon be hitting Rs 100 crore mark. On Sunday it collected Rs 10.08 crore and the total collection of the film stands at Rs 92.22 crore.

Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Update

#GangubaiKathiawadi remains the first choice of moviegoers on [second] Sun - also hits double digits - despite a strong opponent [#TheBatman]… Inches closer to ₹ 💯 cr… [Week 2] Fri 5.01 cr, Sat 8.20 cr, Sun 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 92.22 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/PClGaknP28 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 7, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)