Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Aishwarya Sharma, who plays Pakhi in the show, has decided to quit after two and a half years. She added that she felt it was the right time to explore new opportunities and while quitting something after so long is difficult, Aishwarya has no second thoughts about her decision. Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Wedding Anniversary: The Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Shares Photos and Pens a Heartfelt Message for His Lady Love!

View GHKPM Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Delhi Times (@delhi.times)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)