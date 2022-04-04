Olivia Rodrigo, who has the bagged the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit track “Drivers License” at the GRAMMYs, has performed this award-winning song at the event. She is one of the most-nominated artists at this year’s award ceremony.

Olivia Rodrigo Performing ‘Drivers License’ At GRAMMYs 2022

Olivia Rodrigo performs “drivers license” at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. https://t.co/FKl7eilyi7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 4, 2022

