Celebrities from the entertainment world have showered heartfelt greetings on New Year’s Day. Among them, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sanjay Dutt, Mallika Sherawat and many more extended warm wishes to their fans on social media. These celebs shared messages of hope, joy and positivity, expressing gratitude for the past year and anticipation for the new one. Take a look at some of the posts wishing fans Happy New Year 2024! Ajay Devgn Extends New Year Wishes to Everyone by Sharing Special Flashback Pictures With Family in Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

Mahesh Babu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh)

Mouni Roy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

RajKummar Rao & Patralekhaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RajKummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Varun Tej & Lavanya Tripathi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

Mallika Sherawat

Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year 🎆🎊🎈 #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/YtDQt94CbE — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) January 1, 2024

Sanjay Dutt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Abhishek Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Sunny Deol

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Mira Rajput

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Shruti Haasan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Suniel Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty)

